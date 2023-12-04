Lago Sofia, a Chilean supplier of salmon smolt to AquaChile and Cermaq Chile is planning to open a new hatchery in mid-2024 under expansion plans.

The hatchery is being built at the company's Chinquihue production facility about 7.5 miles from the salmon processing hub of Puerto Montt in southern Chile.

"We are just about to build a new hatchery to have the full cycle from egg to 200 grams," Lago Sofia CEO Miguel Portus told IntraFish, although he declined to reveal the scope of the investment or the company's annual revenue.