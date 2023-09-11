Longtime private label seafood brand Waterfront Bistro is being sold off as part of a plan by US retail giant Kroger to merge with rival retailer Albertsons.

US retailer Safeway introduced the Waterfront Bistro line back in 2009. Longtime Safeway seafood executive Phil Gibson was instrumental in the launch. Gibson retired from Safeway in 2012 and now serves on the board of land-based coho farmer Local Coho in Auburn, New York, in addition to running his seafood consultancy, Resiliensea Group.

In 2014, Albertsons purchased Safeway for $9.4 billion (€8.7 billion), acquiring the Waterfront Bistro brand in the process.

Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, announced plans last October to buy Albertsons in a $24.6 billion (€23 billion) deal.

On Friday, Kroger announced it is selling 413 stores, along with the QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs supermarket brand names, to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Kroger is also divesting the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.

A number of suppliers, including Thai Union-owned Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, supply the Waterfront Bistro brand, which features a range a frozen finfish and shrimp items and ready meals.

It is unclear at this time, what will become of the brand.