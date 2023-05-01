A record harvest that caused a tsunami of wild salmon in Alaska is weighing heavily on processors just weeks before the start of the upcoming season.

With inventory high, salmon marketing groups, fishermen and processors are working in many different directions to cut the salmon glut and make room for this year's wave of new fish to provide some relief for processors feeling the financial burden caused by weak demand and over-full cold storage warehouses.

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), for example, has been working with coupon agencies to motivate more retailers to promote Alaska salmon and give inflation-strapped consumers a break.