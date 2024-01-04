US pollock producers are still assessing the impacts of an executive order issued in December by President Joe Biden that closes a regulatory loophole that had been allowing Russian-harvested seafood reprocessed in other countries to be imported into the United States.

US pinbone-out (PBO) pollock fillet block prices have not changed dramatically since the announcement and still remain well below 2022's record of $5,000 (€4,576) per metric ton. Alaska pollock PBO prices still largely sit below $4,000 (€3,663), numerous Alaska US pollock industry executives confirmed with IntraFish.