Alaska pollock producers are upbeat following discussions that occurred at this week's Seafood Expo North American trade show in Boston.

"Reports from our members at the Seafood Expo North America exhibition were uniformly positive, said Craig Morris, CEO of the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), which represents companies involved in the Alaska pollock sector.

A major US Department of Agriculture (USDA) purchase that included nearly $50 million (€46 million) in Alaska pollock fillet products right before the show certainly helped set the tone, Morris said.