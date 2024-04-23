With Alaska's seafood industry in what its leaders are all describing as "unprecedented" financial turmoil, the state's lawmakers are moving closer to forming a task force to help turn things around.

Brian O'Leary, OBI Seafoods' chief operating officer, told an Alaska House committee Tuesday the creation of a seafood task force would "help stabilize Alaska seafood with dialogue through stakeholders." O'Leary was testifying virtually Tuesday in support of Senate Concurrent Resolution 10, which would establish the task force if passed by the Alaska government.