Washington state-whitefish producer Alaskan Leader Seafoods had a singular focus when coming up with its Wild Alaskan Black Cod Sablefish with Hikari Miso Marinade: innovate the category.

Black cod, also known as sablefish, is typically served in fine-dining restaurants in the United States, but Alaskan Leader created its product to provide consumer with a "five-star restaurant meal" served right at home in 15 minutes or less.

The company unveiled the product for the first time earlier this year at Costco Business Centers in the United States and all Hawaii Costco locations.