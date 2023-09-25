Krill harvester and processor Aker BioMarine has reintroduced sales of its human health supplement Superba krill oil into the South Korean market, finally gaining permission from authorities after a three year lock-out.

The company saw "good levels of interest and momentum" for its initial sales through a TV home shopping channel Sunday, which will enable its local partner "to continue to build and launch a marketing campaign as planned," said the company.

Aker BioMarine began selling product into South Korea in 2018, chasing a chunk of the country's lucrative krill oil market.