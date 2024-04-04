Norwegian salmon exports fell in the first quarter of 2024, the first decline in three years.

Norway exported 246,560 metric tons of salmon worth NOK 27.9 billion (€2.4 billion/$2.6 billion) in the first quarter, according to figures from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC). The value of these exports fell by 2 percent, while the volume was down by 6 percent.

The fall is largely because of reduced production and lower harvest volumes, due in part to lower sea temperatures, said NSC Analyst Paul Aandahl, who added that salmon feed sales also dropped.