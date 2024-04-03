With the start of the Bristol Bay, Alaska, salmon season just a couple months away, the looming question is: What will fishermen be paid for their catch this year?

The 2023 season was marked by a low base price of $0.50 (€0.46) per pound, more than a 50 percent reduction from the opening base price of $1.15 (€1.06) posted by Alaska processor Peter Pan Seafood at the start of the 2022 season.

The price, one of the lowest in years, angered the fleet and ultimately led to a protest at the end of last season by an estimated 100 fishermen.