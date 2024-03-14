The seafood industry must make its products fun, easy and affordable if it is to reverse declining consumption and attract new generations of younger, more cash-conscious consumers, according to senior industry executives.

Product innovation, smaller portion sizes and careful selection of the right social media influencers are among the tools being adopted by leading seafood companies and organizations represented at the IntraFish Seafood Leadership Breakfast in Boston this week.

“We have to spend our money in telling the story the way the consumer would like to hear the story – not the way we would like to hear it,” said Gabriel Luna, co-founder of the Global Shrimp Forum.