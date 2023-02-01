The first half of 2023 has been a rough one for US shrimp importers and overseas producers. Inventories built up last year sat in warehouses, while consumers reigned in their food spending because of runaway inflation.
US shrimp importers and buyers are more optimistic for the second half of this year and are already starting to see “better movement” in the market.
11 September 2023 6:00 GMT Updated 11 September 2023 14:06 GMT
