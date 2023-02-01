The volume of Norwegian seafood exports fell in the first half of the year as challenging fishing conditions, reduced quotas and lower salmon production all had an impact on trade, according to the latest figures from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).
‘This is not positive’: Norwegian seafood exports fall 5% in the first half of 2023
Herring, cod, and salmon all suffered drops in export volumes in the first six months of the year.
6 July 2023 3:30 GMT Updated 6 July 2023 8:07 GMT
