The high price of seafood on Russia’s supermarket shelves is hampering the country’s push to boost consumption and build a domestic market capable of absorbing exports lost to Western sanctions.

While an ambitious marketing campaign to promote pollock has yielded early results, retail prices across Russia remain stubbornly high – too high, consumers say, to begin reversing a seven-year slump in domestic fish consumption.

“I love fish and I used to buy it three or four times a week, but I cannot afford it now,” said Alexandra Yakovleva, a professional flautist in Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost city.