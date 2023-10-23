A Washington state superior court judge ruled Oct. 20 that an executive order issued late last year by Hilary Franz, the state's commissioner of Public Lands, to ban all commercial finfish netpen aquaculture in Washington state-owned waters is not final, and will require a rulemaking process to take full effect.

Washington Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas made the comment as part of a hearing over Jamestown S’Klallam tribe's lawsuit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Franz.