The Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA), a coalition of US Gulf of Mexico shrimp fishermen and processors has joined other major seafood companies and industry to ask the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to play a bigger role in seafood.

The group on Sept. 25 signed onto a letter from Trident Seafoods, Pacific Seafood, National Fisheries Institute (NFI) and other major seafood businesses and organizations requesting the United States Congress to create a new office for seafood policy in the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The groups say the position would boost seafood use in federal nutrition programs and increase access to USDA economic programs as part of the 2023 Farm Bill.

"The US shrimp fishery throughout the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast region is suffering an unprecedented catastrophic crisis that threatens its very existence and the many small family-owned businesses that are at the core of the economies of coastal communities throughout the region," the association said. "The global supply of predominately farm-raised shrimp has reached records highs and has far outstripped global demand."

The group noted making shrimp eligible under various USDA programs as requested in the letter would mitigate the current domestic shrimp crisis.

"Crushing market shifts, cost burdens, supply chain vulnerabilities, and foreign market access challenges have caused a crisis throughout the US seafood supply chain," the letter says. "Lost opportunities to participate in programs that support food production and resilient food supply chains harm the entire seafood sector and put US producers at a competitive disadvantage at home and abroad."

The US farm bill in its entirety covers legislation for US commodities, conservation, nutrition programs, research, energy and forestry. It expires every five years. The current farm bill is called the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 and was passed into law in December 2018. It expires this year.

Several national and local US news sites are currently reporting the farm bill's Sept. 30 deadline for passing is looking out of reach as Congress remains divided and locked in stalemate over budget negotiations, which could bring with it a federal government shutdown.