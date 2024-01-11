The nonprofit Outlaw Ocean Project with the help of the NGO Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has submitted a formal legal petition to the US government seeking sanctions against Chinese seafood processors accused of using forced labor to produce seafood sold in the US market.

The petition, filed with the US Department of Treasury on Thursday, calls for sanctions against seven Chinese companies that Ian Urbina, director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, alleges are complicit in serious human rights abuses committed against Xinjiang workers in China’s seafood industry.