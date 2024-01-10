Supermarket chain ALDI USA has agreed to revise its fresh Atlantic salmon product labeling and online marketing as part of a lawsuit settlement with an activist group that alleged the retailer's sustainability claims on certain Atlantic salmon products mislead consumers.

Toxin Free USA filed its initial complaint against the retailer in a Washington DC superior Court in May of 2021.

ALDI denies the allegation that its "sustainable" labeling messages are misleading, but as part of a settlement it has agreed to revise its fresh Atlantic salmon product labeling and online marketing to omit certain sustainability claims, Toxin Free USA said Tuesday.