Concerns over the use of forced labor in China to produce an array of seafood products sold through major US and European supermarkets has prompted US lawmakers to schedule a hearing on the issue, adding further pressure on some seafood suppliers who handle Chinese products.

The US Congressional-Executive Committee on China (CECC) has scheduled a hearing for Oct. 24 to explore claims made in an investigation by the non-profit Outlaw Ocean Project and published in The New Yorker magazine this week that some seafood imports from China into the United States are produced using forced labor.