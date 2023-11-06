Two US lawmakers are asking US retail giant Costco to provide "audits and risk assessments" to "justify the sale of seafood caught and processed by companies in the People’s Republic of China (PRC)."

"We should both agree that American consumers should not be subsidizing horrific human rights abuses," US House Rep. Christopher Smith of New Jersey and Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said in a letter to Costco CEO Craig Jelinek.

The request follows claims made in an investigation by the non-profit Outlaw Ocean Project and published in The New Yorker magazine in October that alleged some seafood imports from China into the United States are produced using forced labor.