US Senator from Alaska Dan Sullivan during a video presentation Thursday at the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute's (ASMI) All Hands on Deck annual meeting implied that a ban on Russia-origin seafood reprocessed in China and sold in the US market might be close to becoming a reality.

Sullivan, who gave a scathing indictment earlier this summer of Democratic Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey's failure to sign on to a bill closing a loophole allowing Russian seafood to make its way into the US market via China despite a ban on imports of seafood from Russia, suggested the measure now has Markey's support.