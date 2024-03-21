The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said arguments challenging its new halibut bycatch rule that went into effect in January are "too vague and ambiguous to permit a response."

The administration made the statement March 5 in response to a lawsuit brought last year by the Groundfish Forum, arguing its member groups are suffering severe economic losses from the new rule.

The response is NOAA's first to the complaints made against it in a lawsuit filed by the Groundfish Forum last year.