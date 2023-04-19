The Bayside Program is a transportation route American Seafoods developed using an exemption to the Jones Act.

Under the program, Alaska Reefer Management (ARM), Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Kloosterboer Dutch Harbor (KDH) -- all American Seafoods subsidiaries -- move fish stored in Dutch Harbor, Alaska onto foreign-built or owned vessels, which then transport the fish through the Panama Canal to the group's Kloosterboer Bayside facility in New Brunswick, Canada.

By