Litigation between American Seafoods affiliates Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Alaska Reefer Management (ARM) and the US Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP) over hundreds of million in fines for transporting Alaska pollock to the US East Coast is now extending into next year as the court works to set a potential trial date.
The Bayside Program is a transportation route American Seafoods developed using an exemption to the Jones Act.
Under the program, Alaska Reefer Management (ARM), Kloosterboer International Forwarding (KIF) and Kloosterboer Dutch Harbor (KDH) -- all American Seafoods subsidiaries -- move fish stored in Dutch Harbor, Alaska onto foreign-built or owned vessels, which then transport the fish through the Panama Canal to the group's Kloosterboer Bayside facility in New Brunswick, Canada.
