US East Coast crab importer Great Northern Products has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to documents filed with a US bankruptcy court in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island-based company said in a petition filed Feb. 28 it has between 50 and 99 creditors and between $1 million (€920,909) and $10 million (€9.2 million) in liabilities.

In documents filed with the court the company said its products include crab, shrimp, lobster, scallops, groundfish, salmon and some shellfish.

Great Northern Products described itself as an "important supplier to a number of domestic and international wholesale distributors, restaurant groups, supermarket chains, buying groups and food producers" as part of its bankruptcy filings.