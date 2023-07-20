Lawyers for US-based Pacific Seafood are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed in March by Brand Little, a commercial crabber in California, alleging the company suppressed the price paid to crabbers in California, Oregon and Washington state for at least the last four years.
UPDATED: 'The allegations about Pacific are outright lies:' Pacific Seafood asks court to dismiss case involving alleged Dungeness crab price manipulation
'The content demonstrates a profound lack of familiarity with the commercial Dungeness crab industry and much of it does not make logical sense,' said Pacific Seafood.
20 July 2023 22:37 GMT Updated 24 July 2023 13:29 GMT
By