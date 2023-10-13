Norwegian salmon producers have agreed to pay CAD 5.25 million (€3.64million/$3.83 million) in a Canada class action lawsuit relating to allegations of price fixing.

Grieg Seafood, Leroy Seafood Group, Mowi, a number of their US and Canadian subsidiaries, as well as Cermaq and SalMar, are named as defendants in the Canada federal court case led by plaintiffs Irene Breckon and Gregory Sills.

The court has conditionally certified the class action for settlement purposes. A hearing to determine whether the proposed settlement agreement should be approved will be heard on Nov.