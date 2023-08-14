The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published several proposed settlement with American Seafoods over violations of the Clean Water Act by its vessels that include the American Dynasty, American Triumph, Northern Eagle, Northern Jaeger and Ocean Rover.
Latest Jobs
UPDATED: American Seafoods says it is cooperating with EPA over $1 million in Clean Water Act violations
'American Seafoods continues to have the highest priority focus on reporting and compliance and looks forward to putting this matter behind us,' the company told IntraFish Monday.
14 August 2023 13:05 GMT Updated 15 August 2023 18:03 GMT
By