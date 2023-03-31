Mackenzies Yorkshire Smokehouse, a supplier to UK retailer Booths, has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds to one of its creditors.

Wiltshire-based Trafalgar Fisheries, one of the largest trout farmers in the country, made the claim against Mackenzies Yorkshire Smokehouse at Harrogate County Court in March.

Trafalgar Fisheries Farm Manager Alistair Watret, who appeared on behalf of the claimant, told the court no payment had been made to the company since Dec. 30, reported Harrogate online news service The Stray Ferret.