A Norwegian seafood executive accused of various crimes relating to illegal labor has been released from prison and his trial postponed indefinitely.

Daniel Andersen was arrested in Vilnius, Lithuania, in December 2022. He was handed over to Norwegian authorities March 30, 2023, and spent a long time in custody in Tromso, Norway.

Andersen was one of five people arrested in a coordinated operation in Alta, Norway, and Vilnius. They are part of a staffing network that procured foreign workers for Norwegian fish factories.