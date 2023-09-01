Salmon market analysts say they are unwilling to try to guess how Mowi's lawsuit against the Norwegian government's production tax will pan out but understand the company's reasoning for taking legal action.
'They will never stop fighting': Mowi production tax lawsuit expected to go the distance
It's almost a year since Norway's government proposed a 40 percent resource tax on salmon and trout farmers, but the battle over the tax seems far from finished.
1 September 2023 3:00 GMT Updated 1 September 2023 3:00 GMT
