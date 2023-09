The future of embattled Brazilian tilapia producer GeneSeas remains uncertain, with the company's Chapter 11-style business restructuring case entangled in legal process.

GeneSeas filed for bankruptcy protection in October with debts at that time of BRL 248 million (€47 million/$51 million).

Brazilian feed company Racoes Patense and the South American nation's national development bank (BNDES) are among the largest creditors.

The latest meeting of creditors scheduled for Aug.