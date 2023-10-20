The government in Sweden is working on measures to speed up permit processes partly to improve the sustainability agenda in a number of sectors, efforts that could potentially benefit the country's land-based aquaculture sector.

"Today, it is common for companies to see the permit processes as a major obstacle," the government said.

The government wants to change this and is therefore prioritizing a series of measures to increase the pace of the relevant permit processes, it said.

From the initial decision in June, a research group has been staffed and two meetings have been held.