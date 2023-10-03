Spain's seafood industry is coming together in an attempt to get "fraudulent" plant-based seafood products withdrawn from the market.

The Spanish Fisheries Confederation (Cepesca), the Spanish Aquaculture Producers’ Association (Apromar) and the Spanish Association of Canned Seafood Processors (Anfaco-Cecopesca), along with the National Federation of Fishermen's Guilds (FNCP), have all teamed up to petition the government to ban any plant-based products with confusing labeling and presentation.

In a letter to Spain's General Director of Consumer Affairs, the groups warned that some plant-based seafood products "attempt to be assimilated to fish products to encourage their consumption, when they are neither fish nor do they provide the nutrients, minerals and benefits of fishery products."