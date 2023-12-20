Over 400,000 consumers impacted by a US canned tuna price-fixing scheme in Washington state are receiving checks between $50.00 (€45.62) and up to $120.00 (€109.49) in restitution if they meet specific state income requirements.

Earlier this month Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the funds come from more than $5.1 million (€4.7 million) from cases against major tuna companies. Those include a $4.1 million (€3.7 million) resolution with StarKist, a $500,000 (€456,230) resolution with Chicken of the Sea, a $100,000 (€91,246) resolution with former Bumble Bee Tuna CEO Christopher Lischewski, and $450,000 (€410,607) in sanctions against StarKist’s parent company, Dongwon.