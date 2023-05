A former seafood industry worker has been sentenced to seven months in prison after a belated Christmas party for employees of salmon farming giant Mowi turned sour.

The party, hosted by Mowi at the Hjorten Hotel on the island of Hitra on the evening of April 30, took a violent turn around 2 a.m., according to the Trondelag District Court's ruling.

The precise events remain a matter of dispute, but according to court records, those involved were "more than somewhat inebriated."