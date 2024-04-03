US seafood supplier Blue Star Foods is pushing back against claims that it owes in excess of $500,000 (€461,670) for failing to deliver crab meat to restaurant giant Red Lobster, citing mitigating circumstances from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Lobster, one of the world's largest seafood chains, filed a lawsuit against Blue Star Foods in July 2023 in an Orange County, Florida circuit court, alleging Blue Star's failure to supply it with an agreed-upon volume of crab meat resulted in the restaurant scrambling for higher-priced alternatives and running short of product.