Potential victims of an alleged Norwegian salmon cartel should assess losses without delay in preparation for a final ruling by the European Commission, an attorney advising some of Europe’s largest retail chains told IntraFish.

David Scott, managing partner at Scott+Scott, expects a definitive ruling in the price-fixing investigation within 18 months and is counseling clients on their potential course of action to recoup any losses should the European Commission rule against Norwegian salmon producers.

“[Buyers] should be determining whether or not they have suffered a loss and what their next steps may be,” Scott told IntraFish, adding it was important for companies to preserve documents and prepare loss assessments based on their potential exposure.