A proposed law introduced by lawmakers in the Maine Legislature in February that could have had devastating consequences for the state's fledgling land-based fish farming industry appears to be dead.

The measure sought to place strict new regulations on land-based aquaculture facilities in the state.

A legislative committee reviewing the bill this month unanimously voted not to support the measure by sending it to the legislature with an "ought not to pass" recommendation, which makes it unlikely the bill will go any further this legislative session.