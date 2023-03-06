A new bill introduced by lawmakers in Maine is seeking to place strict new regulations on land-based aquaculture facilities in the state that some in the industry say would halt all land-based aquaculture in the region.

Megan Sorby, an operations manager for Maine's land-based yellowtail producer The Kingfish Company, told IntraFish the bill "is an attempted usurpation of authority already granted" under Maine's Department of Environmental Protection.

"Opponents of aquaculture are attempting to take authority away from regulatory agencies that have granted permits for projects that have met all permitting criteria and opponents haven't gotten their way through the spread of misinformation," she said.