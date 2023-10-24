The NGO Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice Monday of its intent to sue the US government for failing to protect marine mammals from being killed by the Bering Sea Aleutian Islands groundfish trawl fisheries.

The NGO has been at the center of high-profile seafood lawsuits in recent years that have led to major changes in the US seafood industry.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) disclosed earlier this fall it is evaluating data collected on 10 killer whales, also known as orcas, incidentally caught in Alaska by Bering Sea and Aleutian Island groundfish trawl fisheries this year.