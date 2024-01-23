A federal judge in Texas on Monday approved a temporary restraining order requested by plaintiff Dulcich Inc. against two former employees from soliciting business at several restaurants in the state.

The restraining orders were approved after Oregon-based Pacific Seafood's Dulcich Inc. filed a lengthy complaint in December with a US district court in Texas against former employees Kolt DaPron and Jesus R. Estrada, whom the company said were hired in 2020 to help run its Galveston Shrimp Company.

Ten years ago, Pacific Seafood said it invested millions of dollars to expand its operations to the Gulf Coast through the formation of the entity.