A commercial crabber in California has filed a lawsuit against US-based Pacific Seafood, alleging the company suppressed the price paid to crabbers in California, Oregon and Washington state for at least the last four years.

Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Seafood is one of North America's largest seafood processors and distributors.

In a lawsuit filed with a US District Court in California Monday California crabber Brand Little said Pacific Seafood has "achieved control" over Dungeness ex-vessel prices through a three-pronged strategy that has included coercion and secret deals.