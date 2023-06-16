Opponents of Ocean Era's "Velella Epsilon" offshore aquaculture project planned for the Florida coast are asking the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to withdraw permits for the first offshore aquaculture demonstration project in the Gulf of Mexico, saying more review is now needed because the company has switched the species it wants to grow in the fish farm.

Kona, Hawaii-based Ocean Era, formerly known as Kampachi Farms, announced recently it's changing course due to market conditions and is now proposing to farm red drum instead of kampachi at the site.