A lawsuit filed by the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe in Washington state of its pending netpen aquaculture project is opening up new questions over how a state agency can enforce an executive order when the rules for that order have yet to be finalized.

A Washington state superior court judge ruled recently that an executive order given last fall by Washington state's Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz--who leads Washington state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR)--to ban all commercial finfish netpen aquaculture in state-owned waters is not final, and will require a rulemaking process to take full effect.