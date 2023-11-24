Norwegian land-based aquaculture company Fredrikstad Seafoods and Danish entrepreneur John Ross Grakjaer recently met in an Oslo court following a 2017 dispute.

Fredrikstad Seafoods sued the chairman and owner of service group Grakjaer after a conflict which started when cracks and other structural errors were discovered during the construction of Fredrikstad's recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility. The problems meant that the foundation had to be redesigned and the concrete structure demolished.

The parties have met in court twice before, with Grakjaer winning in the district court and Fredrikstad in the Court of Appeal.