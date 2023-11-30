US-based NGO the Center for Biological Diversity on Wednesday released a new report that accuses Norway, the UK, Canada and eight other countries of failing to meet US standards for preventing whale and dolphin bycatch.

None of the countries appear on track to meet requirements under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, which requires the US government to ban seafood from nations that fail to meet the same strict standards to prevent marine mammal bycatch that US fishermen must meet, the group said.