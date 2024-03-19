US seafood supplier Northern Wind will pay a penalty of $72,000 (€66,278) related to an ammonia leak that occurred in 2020, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced March 15.

The company operates a cold storage warehouse and distribution center in New Bedford, Massachusetts, that uses anhydrous ammonia as a refrigerant to maintain appropriate temperatures for the storage of seafood.

On Aug. 4, 2020, an accidental release of anhydrous ammonia occurred at the facility, according to the EPA. The ammonia leaked from a faulty valve.

"The thousands of people who live and work near this facility have the right to feel safe from the serious health issues and other consequences of chemical accidents," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "This action reduces the risks of chemical accidents in neighborhoods that already have shouldered a greater share of environmental concerns."

Northern Wind is a subsidiary of Massachusetts-based Atlantic Sustainable Catch (ASC). The parent company also owns Raymond O’Neill & Son Fisheries and Suncoast Seafood. The company's processors and distributors specialize in scallops, North Atlantic lobster and Ahi tuna.