British Columbia NGOs SkeenaWild Conservation Trust, Raincoast Conservation Foundation and Watershed Watch Salmon Society said Friday they have filed a formal notice of objection to the recertification of Alaskan salmon fisheries as sustainable under the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) standard.

“These are not sustainable fisheries and continuing to label them as such would be misleading consumers,” said Greg Knox, executive director of SkeenaWild Conservation Trust.

The groups said non-selective net fisheries in Southeast Alaska "are devastating salmon and steelhead populations" all along the Pacific Coast.