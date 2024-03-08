An undisclosed NGO has submitted a legal petition to the British government, seeking formal sanctions against seven Chinese seafood companies.

The companies in question were alleged by the ongoing Outlaw Ocean investigation to be using forced labor.

The British NGO that helped craft the legal petition has asked to remain anonymous due to concerns of repercussions from the Chinese government, according to Outlaw Ocean.

The seven companies are Yantai Sanko Fisheries; Yantai Longwin Foods; The Chishan Group, including Shandong Haidu and Rongcheng Haibo; Shandong Meijia Group, including Rizhao Meijia Aquatic Foodstuff, Rizhao Jiayuan Foodstuff and Rizhao Meijia Keyuan Foods; Qingdao Tianyuan Aquatic Foodstuffs; Rongsense Group, including Rizhao Rirong Aquatic Products and Rizhao Rongxing; and Xinjiang Zhongtai Zhihui Modern Service.