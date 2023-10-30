The Human Trafficking Legal Center is asking the US government to bar imports of squid harvested using forced labor by the Zhen Fa 7, a Chinese distant water squid fishing vessel identified in an investigation conducted by the Outlaw Ocean Project.

The NGO submitted a Withhold Release Order (WRO) petition to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, requesting it prevent imports from entering the United States.

A WRO prevents imports from entering the United States due to “reasonable but not conclusive” evidence that forced labor was used in the overseas production of the goods.